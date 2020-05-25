WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Memorial Day parades have been canceled across the state due to coronavirus restrictions, but this isn't stopping some people from marching.
This day is the holiday to recognize those who fought, served and died for this country -- something near and dear to Staff Sergeant James Chartier.
“Having served in the military, you never forget your fellow soldiers, especially the fallen,” he said. “And today is a day that we remember and honor their memories."
Due to coronavirus restrictions, the city of West Springfield, along with many other areas across the state, has canceled the traditional Memorial Day parade.
Chartier said while he respects Mayor Williams Reichelt, it's his freedom to exercise his constitutional rights.
“The biggest thing is to remember the Constitution, our bill of rights,” Chartier said. “We have the freedom to be out here.”
Despite the mayor's orders, people gathered in West Springfield on Monday morning to protest, march and honor those who served the country.
“I thought that keeping on with the tradition, at least walking the parade route, even if it's by myself or a small group, to honor our veterans is the thing that needed to be done the most,” he said.
Starting from St. Thomas of the Apostle School walking roughly three miles to the commons, Chartier and several others marched together wanting to send out one particular message.
Western Mass News contacted Reichelt about the protestors marching Monday.
“I understand the growing frustration with the pandemic and its effect on our daily routines, especially the interruption of our traditional ceremonies this time of year like the Memorial Day parade,” he said.
He said the decision was difficult, but believes it was best to accommodate social distancing and discourage gatherings.
But for this group, the recognition needed to take place on memorial day.
“Let the people know that there are still veterans out there that care about people enough to make a stand,” he Chartier said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.