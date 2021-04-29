GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our children are our future and, unfortunately, they are going to inherit many of the climate change problems created by the generations before them, but they may soon also play a role in creating solutions.
“The jobs of the future, we believe that the young people today are the ones that are going to be creating those,” said Yves Salomon-Fernandez, president of Greenfield Community College.
The lightbulb went off on Earth Day to build a greener Greenfield with an emphasis on youth and community involvement.
“It was really when we were brainstorming around what could we do with the upcoming earth day,” said Alicia Barton, CEO of FirstLight Power.
Salomon-Fernandez added, “We also know based on the climate change demonstrations, before the pandemic, that young people are very concerned about the environment.”
The Valley Climate Champions program was then born. It’s a partnership that Salomon-Fernandez and Barton said they are proud to be spear heading together and soon, they’ll have quite a few new teammates - all under the age of 18.
“They are the most creative and most forward-looking people amongst us and we are really excited to tap into that level of creativity that middle school and high school students have…to help us think about what climate change means for the future of franklin county,” Barton explained.
The program aims to add some green to the economy too by creating local clean energy jobs and giving students and teachers funds to turn their projects into a reality.
“Alternative energy sources such as solar, wind, hydro,” Salomon-Fernandez noted.
They may even one day fill the jobs that they create.
“We’re hoping to educate the people who could be the next generation of climate leaders or clean energy industry leaders,” Barton said.
While this new, pilot program is starting in Greenfield, they hope to one day expand their reach.
“It all depends on how creative the students get,” Salomon-Fernandez said.
Teachers or students within Franklin County who are interested in participating can find the application for the Valley Climate Champions program scholarship by clicking here.
