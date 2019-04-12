SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield’s favorite couple is back. A pair of Canada geese are taking over the Springfield Plaza on Liberty Street.
Animal experts warn you can look, but you won't want to touch as geese in breeding season become extra defensive.
A preganant canada goose pecked through the soil Friday morning, seeking bedding like leaves to build a nest for baby chicks on the way.
“Debris, anything to build that nest so they can insulate the eggs," said Hannah Orenstein with the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center.
The father patiently stood guard from predators.
“They're going to puff up, they'll start to hiss. You'll hear it, you'll see it. They'll open their mouth their tongue will come out and they will charge you," Orenstein added.
The nest is smack dab in the middle of a parking lot. It may seem like an odd place to find wildlife, but Orenstein told Western Mass News the mulch bed provides much needed protections.
“Geese like to nest in areas that are near to water, but also nice flat, open areas where they have a good line of sight, so parking lots actually make a great nesting spot," Orenstein explained.
That is why Orenstein believes they return year in and year out.
“It's not uncommon for geese to nest in the same area year after year," Orenstein said.
To keep it that way, Orenstein said that humans need to be aware of these nesting parents.
"Bread is especially harmful for them. If they have it at a certain developmental stage, it can cause deformities with their wings, so they actually won't fly. Just admire them, you don't need to feed them," Orenstein added.
Apparently word of parking lot nesting spreads fast. Another lovely pair of geese set up in the parking lot of Walmart on Boston Road. TJO said that the same rules apply there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.