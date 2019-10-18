SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- October is breast cancer awareness month. Throughout the month, Western Mass News is digging deeper, looking into the latest trends and procedures to fight this disease.
One of the most cutting edge technologies today is genetic testing and doctors at Baystate Medical Center said dissecting the human gene is offering families insight and information never before imagined.
Human genes are offering a window into the future.
"There is a wealth of information in the last few years in particular about all of these different genes and specific strategies about the gene but also based on the family history," said Dr. Grace Makari-Judson, chair of the Baystate Health breast network in Springfield and medical director of the family cancer risk program.
Makari-Judson told Western Mass News that genes are playing an exciting and critical role in assessing hereditary risk for breast and other cancers.
"There are at least 27 other genes that we can test for that are associated with breast cancer and, in some cases, breast and ovarian, breast and colon, breast and uterine," Makari-Judson noted.
Still, Makari-Judson said only a minority of cancers are related to a hereditary syndrome.
For example, in women with a diagnosis of breast cancer, less than 20-percent are related to family history.
What's your risk? Here are the latest numbers from the American Society of Clinical Oncologists:
A woman with an average risk of breast cancer has about a 12 percent chance of developing breast cancer.
If a woman's first-degree relative - mother, sister, brother, children - develops breast cancer, her risk is double that.
Have two first-degree relatives with breast cancer, the woman's risk grows to five times the average.
"I think that it's very helpful to identify individuals at risk because we now have more experience then we had 20 years ago, so we can actually tell people if you elect to do this, this is what you can reduce your risk by. If you are watched more closely, these are the strategies we know are effective," Makari-Judson explained.
Even so, deciding to be tested can be a difficult decision.
"What's really important is the counseling before the testing and after the testing. After the testing, if we identify individuals with the susceptibility gene, in those individuals, we will really look closely at what strategies can maximally reduce their risk of developing breast cancer," Makari-Judson said.
With technology changing by the day, Makari-Judson said identifying risk can save lives.
"The most rewarding thing is being able to identify people and counsel them with strategies, so that they can avoid a cancer diagnosis all together," Makari-Judson noted.
Makari-Judson said the first step in finding out whether you are a candidate for genetic testing is to talk with your primary care provider.
