NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Georgia man has been sentenced after being convicted of rape.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that on Monday, a jury convicted 23-year-old Patrick Amara Jr. on three counts of rape related to the rape of a young woman at a party in Hadley in April 2016.
Thursday, Judge Mark Mason sentenced Amara to serve five years in state prison, followed by three years of probation.
Carey added that Amara will also be required to register as a sex offender and participate in sex offender evaluation and counseling and substance abuse evaluation, with recommended follow-up including that he remain alcohol-free, if in treatment.
Amara must also provide a DNA sample, abide by all restraining orders, and stay away from and have no contact with the victim.
