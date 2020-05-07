SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We’re now less than two weeks away from when Massachusett's Reopening Committee must have their plan ready to reopen the economy.
If hospitalization rates from COVID-19 continue to trend downward, the state could put that reopening plan into place, but other states are already weeks into their reopening, including Georgia.
Western Mass News spoke with our Atlanta sister station about what they're seeing.
In Massachusetts, Governor Charlie Baker said there will be a reopening plan ready for May 18.
Other than opening golf courses early - he hasn't indicated what the first phases of resuming business will look like.
He’s only said he will look at how other northeastern states are handling their pandemic reopening plans.
"Cases have still been coming in at high rates for sure. Whether or not that’s now because more testing is available I don’t know," said CBS46 Atlanta reporter Jamie Kennedy.
In the south - Kennedy is a reporter for our sister station CBS46 in Atlanta, Georgia, and for the last two weeks, he’s been working in a state where businesses have been allowed a staggering reopening.
"Monday it was movie theaters and restaurants, and so it’s sort of been a steady sort of increase and also shops are allowed to open, but obviously with a lot stricter guidelines," Kennedy said.
Restaurants in Georgia have been allowed to resume dining services, however, they have to follow a certain set of rules like the staff wearing face-masks and the diners have to make sure that they’re spaced out in a socially distant way.
"I would say the majority of people are following some sort of guidelines," Kennedy said.
Still, Kennedy told Western Mass News there have been several instances where people gather in large crowds.
"Saw people lining up in huge lines waiting for sneakers and they weren't at all 6 feet apart," Kennedy said.
Also, remember the restaurants that are allowed to open for dining in service?
Kennedy also said just because they can...does not mean they are.
He said many have stayed closed...and movements have started to protect the restaurant workers - who could be put in the path of danger.
"They feel that it’s still not safe for them to go back, so they’ve unionized to push to let people know that it’s not safe for them," Kennedy explained.
Whether or not similar movements could crop up in Massachusetts, time will only tell.
