AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer emailed our newsroom wondering why the Connecticut River has a muddy appearance. It's something that we noticed on our SkyCams too.
A viewer named Rick emailed the following question to our newsroom:
"We drove across the CT river bridge on Rt. 91 and noticed the river water was a muddy color not normal to us. Any insight to the reason?"
Rick’s vantagepoint was from the South End Bridge, heading toward Agawam. From an elevated view, the difference between the rivers is particularly noticeable. Edward Rosso, a decade-long resident of Springfield, said he's never seen anything like it.
"Like a month ago, it looked clear and now, it's really mucky,” Rosso noted.
Western Mass News reached out to the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission. Commission spokesperson Jaiyme Bartak said in a statement, in part:
"The river is muddy well up into Vermont and New Hampshire due to the runoff from recent rains; it is not related to anything unusual with our operations."
Rain is a contributing factor, but to the get a full answer, we have to look upstream. Gardner Bent from the United State Geological Survey helped us do that.
"This is downstream, so that flow in those rivers in southwestern New Hampshire and southeastern Vermont, you can see the spike up here from that event,” Bent explained.
A flash flooding event in New Hampshire and Vermont days before the river changed color is pushing large amounts of sediment downstream. For how long it will last, Bent explained, "Within a few days to a week, it'll probably return to normal."
Bent told Western Mass News that this is likely the largest sediment pulse our rivers have seen since Tropical Storm Irene.
