SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Western Mass News viewer reached out to our newsroom with questions about the accuracy of COVID-19 testing after she was hospitalized with COVID-19 related pneumonia, but tested negative for the virus.
The viewer said she was recently hospitalized with COVID-19 related pneumonia after repeatedly testing negative for COVID-19. Now she is wondering how accurate COVID testing is and how effective the vaccine is.
“I was recently hospitalized for COVID related pneumonia for a week despite taking the appropriate recommendations. My question regarding the COVID test is how accurate is it?...I am now hesitant on exactly the accuracy of the tests as well as the effectiveness of the vaccine,” the viewer asked.
We took her concerns to Baystate’s Chief of Infectious Diseases Dr. Armando Paez, who said her experience may be related to the different types of COVID-19 tests available.
“The PCR test is very sensitive and specific to COVID-19, depending on where the individual is in the course of illness…It might take some time before the test can come back and tells you that you have had COVID in the past, but not actively have the virus,” Paez explained.
Paez told Western Mass News when an individual contracts the virus can also impact the timeline of when they receive a positive result on a test, but he said it is important to still get vaccinated and get your booster shot even if you have been infected with the virus.
“Regardless if it’s true COVID-19 happened to this particular individual or in anyone who has had COVID and recovered from it, the CDC recommends to get a covid vaccination and booster shot,” Paez noted.
Paez added that antibodies take two weeks to show up after getting a COVID-19 vaccine or booster, so now is the time to roll up your sleeve to help stop the spread.
“Scientists believe that it will offer some kind of…some level of production. We don’t know yet how high the protection will be or how low, but I think we have to be prepared and that’s the only thing that we can do at this point in time,” Paez said.
Paez explained that wearing a mask and social distancing will also help to slow the spread of COVID-19, no matter what variant is circulating.
