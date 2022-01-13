NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Western Mass News received an update on the Northampton Police Department's 30 by 30 pledge, a national movement where departments are aiming to have female officer make up 30 percent of their recruitment classes by 2030.
Police Chief Jody Kasper told Western Mass News that COVID-19 hasn't impacted their recruitment efforts, however, it's getting harder on a national level to find people to apply.
"We're seeing that nationally there's a strong national trend of less interest in public safety services and police services so we have an uphill battle ahead of us when it comes to attracting great candidates so that we can best serve the City," explained Chief Kasper.
Northampton's Police Department was the first to take the 30 by 30 pledge, followed by Mass. State Police and then the Arlington Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.