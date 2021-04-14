SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is now formally under review by federal health officials after six women reported blood clots within two weeks of their dose, but how likely is the average person to develop a blood clot from this vaccine?

You're more likely to get struck by lightning or hit by a car than to develop a blood clot from the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Now, those things are often out of your control, but we looked at some of the more common risk factors like birth control and smoking.

Out for an afternoon trip in Forest Park, Connecticut resident Nicole Blanks told Western Mass News that she already received a different shot against COVID-19, but she said if she were given the choice to try the single dose Johnson and Johnson jab, she would if the government’s review deemed it okay.

Baker: J&J pause not significantly slowing vaccine effort BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts is forging ahead with plans to vaccinate as many residents as possible, despite placing a pause on the use of the …

“Once the CDC continues their research and if they felt like it was safe, yes, I would move forward with getting that if I wasn’t already vaccinated,” Blanks explained.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recommended a halt on that shot after six women reported blood clots - six women out of nearly seven million doses administered nationwide.

However, Western Mass News found that a person’s risk of getting blood clots from oral birth control alone is higher than the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Higher risk still is smoking and the highest blood clot risk of all - a COVID-19 infection - the virus that J&J’s shot is meant to stop.

“The risk of that particular type of blood clot is more common in patients who have COVID,” said Dr. Elizabeth Morgan with Baystate Health.

Morgan said it is worth reviewing whether or not the six people who got the blood clots were sick to begin with.

“It could be that some people are getting the vaccine who already have a mild form of COVID,” Morgan noted.

However, in the short term, Morgan said she is telling her patients, whether they are on birth control or pregnant, to get vaccinated as soon as they can with whatever is available.

“Now, we still recommend either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine in those patients,” Morgan said.

There’s good news as Governor Charlie Baker said pausing the Johnson and Johnson vaccine won’t disrupt the state’s rollout too much.

“It’s a relatively small part of our distribution to date and we do have and expect that we will continue to see modest growth in the Pfizer and Moderna supply going forward,” Baker explained.

We also asked Morgan about the difference between males and females with these blood clots. She told us anyone can develop them and that if you experience confusion, headaches, leg pain, swelling, or trouble breathing, contact your doctor.