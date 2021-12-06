SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the push to get COVID-19 booster shots, we wanted to get answers on how easily you can book your appointment.
Not only did we talk to two different medical experts for their take on getting the booster shot, we also tried getting an appointment for the vaccine as well.
"At this point, I think if the question is to boost or not to boost, it's just to boost and I think whatever is readily available is also the right thing to do, especially with the concerns of the new variant,” said Dr. Estevan Garcia, chief medical officer for Cooley Dickinson Health Care.
Garcia offered his advice on what you should do when it comes to getting the COVID-19 booster shot.
We wanted to see how readily available booster shots are right now, so I logged onto the state's vaxfinder.mass.gov website right in our newsroom. We selected to get the Pfizer booster shot, as my first two doses were Pfizer. When we tried to schedule an appointment at a local vaccine clinic, we would have to wait until later in the week, so we kept looking and found at Walgreens, for example, there were lots of time slots available on Monday.
Garcia said pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS get their doses from the federal government. Clinics get them from healthcare providers.
“I think part of it is just the supply and demand and what we have available. The state does receive those shipments. It's a little different from the retail pharmacies,” Garcia explained.
As for which booster you get, Garcia said it doesn’t matter, but he did recommend if you got Johnson and Johnson for your first dose, you should get the Moderna booster. Researchers in Boston said volunteers who got the first two Pfizer shots have shown longer lasting immunity if they got the Johnson and Johnson booster.
"You can get your booster with whatever vaccine you would like to,” Garcia noted.
Western Mass News is digging deeper. We checked in with Walgreens. They told us in a statement, in part:
“As of November 19, all individuals over the age of 18 can now receive a Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster in Walgreens stores nationwide.”
CVS also told us, in part:
“CVS Pharmacy has Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster shots available for patients.”
We checked in with Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris to see how easily you can get a booster shot in the city of Springfield.
“Boosters are readily available at Springfield Technical Community College. We do boosters on Tuesday and Thursday at St. John’s Congregational Church,” Caulton-Harris explained.
Caulton-Harris said their booster shot clinics in the city, like at St. John's, offer the Moderna dose. Information on how you can sign up for a booster shot will be on our website western mass news dot com.
