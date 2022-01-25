WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to us wanting to know if Barnes Air National Guard Base has made a decision regarding whether the F-15 C Eagle jets stationed there will be replaced by F-35 Lightning Two or by F-15 Ex Eagle Two jets.
We reached out to Barnes officials to find out, and in a statement they said, quote:
“At this time, the process is still ongoing to decide which air frames will be based where. We will welcome either next generation fighter as it will ensure the employment of the approximately 1,000 drill status guardsmen and the roughly 500 full time professionals who are employed at Barnes, and members of the local community. Once we are informed of the decision and able to announce it, we will.”
