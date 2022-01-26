WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Wednesday marked one year since Baystate Health announced plans to close their Mary Lane facility in Ware and transition care to Baystate Wing in Palmer.
Baystate said that it would happen within two years.
Western Mass News wanted to find out where things stand with the transition.
Molly Gray, the President and Chief Administrative Officer of Baystate Health Eastern Region said, quote:
Baystate Wing Hospital, which has provided quality care to patients in the Palmer area for over a century, has welcomed new patients from the Ware community, meeting their needs for a variety of services from primary care to comprehensive 24/7 emergency care at our 40 Wright Street location in Palmer. Baystate Wing recently launched Convenient Care to further extend access to care for patients by providing same-day, walk-in urgent care and telehealth services with extended hours 7 days a week. The following services at this time remain in Ware: Baystate Medical Practices – Quabbin Pediatrics, Baystate Women’s Health OB/GYN, Radiology and Imaging, and Baystate Reference Laboratories. The full transition of programs and services from Baystate Mary Lane to Baystate Wing Hospital is on target for completion in late 2023.
