SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The first round of child tax credit checks are set to hit bank accounts tomorrow and many western Mass. parents are anxiously awaiting that extra money. But could there be even more federal dollars heading our way? Western Mass News is getting answers from Congressman Richard Neal on what's under discussion in Washington right now.
Congressman Neal told Western Mass News it’s hard to put into words the impact that the expanded child tax credits will have on families. We wanted to know if there might be other relief dollars ahead.
“I think it’s going to help a lot of people, extra money for the kids, meaning good for the hardships for the families,” said Jiansong Xu of Springfield.
Xu is a parent who is expecting to receive his child tax credit check as early as Thursday.
Single tax-filers making under $75 thousand a year and joint filers making under $150 thousand a year are eligible for the expanded child tax credits as part of the American Rescue Plan.
This year, parents will receive monthly payments, $300 for children under five and $250 for children ages six to 17. That is unless they opt out of the monthly payments and instead receive the lump sums next year at tax time, which amounts to $3,600 for children under five and $3,000 for children ages six to 17.
Xu told Western Mass News he’s electing to receive his payments monthly.
“I would want probably monthly installments," Xu said.
"And why is that?" we asked.
"You get an extra little bit of money in your bank account every month,” Xu said.
Since these are temporarily expanded payments due to the pandemic, we asked Congressman Richard Neal while he was in Springfield on Wednesday if this could become permanent. He said he’s urging President Biden to do so.
“So you think this is something that you want to vouch for to become permanent?" we asked.
Well, I’ve been urging the President in conversations we’ve had in the oval office. And I told him I was putting it in the President’s Rescue Package. he said i’m going to support it,” Congressman Neal said.
He also told Western Mass News that this program alone may cut childhood poverty in America in half.
“What’s more pro-family, what’s better for economic growth than addressing childhood poverty?” said Congressman Neal.
He said it will serve as a benefit to almost 80% of the families in western Mass, including a large number of middle-class families.
“To say that this will be transformational is an understatement,” said Congressman Neal.
As for the current economy and inflation forcing prices up for many household items, Neal told Western Mass News told me he's been in contact with Jerome Powell, chair of the federal reserve, and he believes this will turn around sooner rather than later.
“I think by and large if you look at lumber prices and you look at used car prices it seems as though he’s on the right course when you consider that once supply catches up to demand I think it will ease some of the inflation area woes,” Congressman Neal said.
As for a fourth round of stimulus checks? There has been no significant movement forward with those discussions at this point. We'll keep you updated.
