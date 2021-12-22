SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—Springfield residents have expressed concerns over broken street lights throughout the city. Western Mass News took their concerns to those responsible for fixing the lights.
The lights were on on Main Street Wednesday evening, but that's not the case everywhere in the city. We’ve seen many residents online say that several streets throughout the city have multiple lights out. City leaders we spoke with said they are working to address this issue.
“Keeping the street lights on is a basic municipal service, and if the city can't do that, it's failing,” said Springfield resident Alan Goldsmith.
Goldsmith spoke with Western Mass News, who expressed concerns over the number of broken street lights he’s noticed in the city.
“Drive down deserted, downtown, urban streets at night with the lights out, it doesn't exactly speak to a secure safe environment…It’s just a very depressing kind of scene. It’s almost dystopian,” said Goldsmith.
We took his concerns to Eversource. Spokesperson Priscilla Ress told Western Mass News this is a priority for the utility company and crews are actively working on this issue.
“We have brought in contractors. Our own internal crews are working overtime to get these street lights repaired,” said Ress.
She said that there is not designated street light crew, so Eversource relies on residents to let them know if a light is out.
“We have to know where it is and we've got to get the crew there,” said Ress.
She added that the company works first on the lights identified as “priority” by the city. But she anticipates all lights in the city that are currently not working to be fixed by Jan.
Western Mass News also checked in with Springfield city councilor Jesse Lederman who said he’s been working on this issue for a long time.
“Over the last 4 years, my effort has been to work with Eversource to streamline the repair process, make it easier for individuals to be able to report lights to the city,” said Lederman.
He told us the problem is that many of the lights in the city have become outdated.
“The real need here is for us to upgrade our street lights to LED lights…That technology would be able to let us know immediately when the lights are out as well as have the lights go out less often and be more efficient,” said Lederman.
He added that the city council has been pushing the administration to do an audit of the street lights and they are optimistic that will be done soon.
“I am hopeful in the coming year with the infrastructure money that we're going to be seeing coming into Massachusetts from the federal government that this will be the time that we're going to be able to get this done for the people of Springfield,” said Lederman.
Lederman said it would take about a year to do a full conversion of the lights. If you notice a street light out, you can contact 311 to report it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.