SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Western Mass News is getting answers after a Springfield man reached out to us saying that he is concerned over the number of street lights out in the city.
When we originally brought you this story nearly two months ago, Eversource told us that they expected all lights in the city that were not working at the time would be fixed by January.
However, one man reached back out to us saying he did not believe they followed through on their promise.
We checked back in with officials Wednesday to see what progress they have made.
“It's a public safety issue,” said Springfield resident Alan Goldsmith.
He reached out to Western Mass News concerned that there are still many street lights out in the city.
“Lyman Street here, I think there are about 11 lights out,” said Goldsmith. “Taylor Street, I made note of it, 15 lights out on Taylor Street between Main and Dwight.”
We followed Goldsmith to one of the areas he reported and noticed several lights out on Lyman Street as well.
Western Mass News took his questions to Eversource. Spokesperson Priscilla Ress told us that this public safety issue is a priority for them.
She said that it can be tricky because it is a moving target.
“It’s like you change the light in the kitchen, and then the light in the bathroom goes out,” Ress explained.
She urged residents to be diligent and let Eversource know if they see a light out, but Goldsmith said that that approach is not realistic.
“Personally, I don’t think it's appropriate for Eversource to outsource the reporting responsibility to citizens,” he said. “Does Eversource expect residents to stop driving, get out of their car, report these lights?”
Ress also said that Eversource coordinates with the city of Springfield to determine which lights belong to them.
We asked Mayor Domenic Sarno about what they are doing about this issue. He told us that street lights are a big pet peeve of his.
“I call in street lights that are out every night that I'm out there,” Mayor Sarno told us.”There has been some progress made, which I'm pleased about, and will continue to stay on top of the Eversource officials.”
As for the lights that Goldsmith noticed, Western Mass News reported them to Ress and she said that crews are on it.
“Those are in the queue,” she told us. “Thank you for making us aware, and we will get out there as quickly as possible and get those lights on.”
If you see a street light that needs to be fixed, you can report it on Eversource’s website.
