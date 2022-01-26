(WGGB/WSHM) -- Tax season kicked off this week and many Americans are noticing changes while filing. One of those changes is involving unemployment claims.
Approximately 25 million people collected jobless benefits in 2021, but they won't be getting a tax break like they did for 2020.
“There is no exclusion for the federal unemployment. It is fully taxable this year,” said Ray Maagero with Liberty Tax.
Tax season is officially under way and Americans can expect to see some changes when filing this year. One big difference applies to Americans who collected unemployment benefits in 2021. The American Rescue Plan authorized a waiver for federal taxes to those who collected benefits in 2020, but that's not the case this time around.
“Both Massachusetts and the federal government allowed exclusion of $10,200 of unemployment provided you met certain circumstances…Those that got the benefit of exclusion federally are not going to see that benefit, so whatever their unemployment is this year, they’re going to be fully taxed on that based on the tax rate,” Maagero explained.
Maagero broke down the change, which involves the federal poverty level.
“If you’re single and you have income of basically $25,000 - which is 200 percent of the poverty level - all of your unemployment is going to be taxed,” Maagero explained.
While the number of Americans collecting unemployment in 2020 reached a peak not seen since the Great Depression, Maagero told Western Mass News that this year is already proving to look different.
“In terms of the tax filers that we have seen so far, there has been a substantial decrease in the amount of people that have collected unemployment,” Maagero said.
