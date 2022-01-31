CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Following a production shutdown after a natural gas explosion last October, Chicopee Provisions is once again making their famous Blue Seal kielbasa.
Co-owner Caroline Donnely told Western Mass News that the factory is still not at full capacity yet because of needed repairs from the explosion.
She said that the part of the building that was damaged from the fire cannot really be addressed and fixed until the spring because of cold weather.
Even though all three of their smokehouses are not in use, she said they are still able to make enough product to supply stores.
Donnely said the kielbasa can be purchased at Big Y.
