CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There’s pushback in Chicopee over where the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts plans to move. Residents who live near Carew Street and East Main Street said they're concerned about the traffic it would cause in their neighborhood.
“We already have really dangerous traffic issues here and this is going to make it a lot worse. With 18-wheelers constantly taking left turns in and out of there, blocking traffic,” said Scott Hebert, who lives across the street from the proposed site.
Hebert and other residents have been speaking out against the project for months. He told Western Mass News he does not have an issue with a food bank in Chicopee, but rather where it is located.
“It’s a necessary inherently important thing for any community, for food-insecure people. It’s just really the location of where they’re putting it,” Hebert added.
Tuesday night, the Chicopee Planning Board heard from many residents who expressed concern about opening the food bank at Carew Street and East Main Street. The director for the Department of Planning and Development for the city told Western Mass News in a statement, in part:
“The definitive plans for the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts were approved with conditions at last night’s planning board meeting. The definitive plans included adjustments to the preliminary plans.”
Western Mass News is getting answers. We asked Andrew Morehouse, the executive director of the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, what revisions were agreed upon.
“We moved the truck entrance off of Carew Street onto East Main Street. We’re screening the truck area completely, so that you can’t see the trucks in the bays,” Morehouse explained.
Despite the adjustments from the meeting on Tuesday night, some residents are still not satisfied. They either want the project to be smaller or put it in a different location, but the food Bank of Western Massachusetts is moving forward with its plans.
“We are trying to be the best possible neighbors we can be. The fact of the matter is we have over 105,000 people who go hungry every month and need food assistance,” Morehouse added.
