SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Tax season begins on Monday, which has many wondering how much money they can expect to see in their returns, especially for the millions of parents who received child tax credit payments.
The 2021 tax season kicks off on Monday, which has many wondering how much money they can expect to collect.
For millions of families across the country, parents, like mother of three Giselle Barios, are getting ready to collect their child tax credit.
“I got the payments per month and then I get the remaining of what I’m not too sure because they are not very specific,” explained Barios.
So, how are you supposed to know just how much money you will get?
Western Mass News is getting answers from tax expert Ray Maagero.
“The amount of the child tax credit has gone up. So if you have a child five and under you get 3600 and if you have a child that is 6 to 17 you will get 3000. That is assuming you did not get the advance payments,’ explained Ray Maagero, a Liberty Tax expert.
Now, you may be wondering: What are advance payments? How do you know if you got them?
“Advance payments could’ve come to you last July through Dec. and that would’ve been half of the amount that you are going to ultimately receive for the child tax credit...If you wanted not to receive those you had to opt out so you automatically got them,” explained Maagero.
Those who opted out of the advanced payments will get the entirety of the child tax credit in their 2021 return for each child 17 and younger, but for this Westfield mom those early payments were crucial.
“It did it helped a lot for sure. Especially at the time I wasn’t working or anything so it helped for sure my two kids,” explained Barios.
The enhanced child tax credit payments only apply to single parents making $75 thousand a year or couples earning up to 150 thousand combined.
Child tax credit payments for 2022 are expected to drop back down to $2,000 per year for every eligible child 17 and younger. That could change if Congress decides to extend the benefit.
