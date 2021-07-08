SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As more people are returning to work, the demand for childcare is increasing… and a few parents reached out to us saying there's nothing available.
Western Mass News is getting answers on why there’s a shortage of care options and how it could impact your family.
“We started looking around April or May and we just kept getting hit by roadblocks,” says Matthew Sacchi, from Palmer.
He and his wife are expecting a baby girl in August and wanted to get childcare lined up early, not realizing how difficult it could be.
“There’s just nothing out there. The supply isn’t there and the demand is," Matthew says.
He wanted to know why it's so hard to find childcare and we did too. So, we reached out to the Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care to see how the pandemic impacted centers in western Mass.
Prior to the pandemic, there were 873 family childcare centers in western Mass. and as of June 6, 716 reopened; meaning 82% returned.
There were 394 group and school age centers in western Mass. open before the pandemic - 81% returned with 320 centers now open.
Fewer options could be leading to the shortage, and we reached out to childcare centers in the area to find out more.
“There’s such a challenge right now finding care and that’s because now is kind of when employers are saying to their employees it’s time for you to come back to work," explains Janice Handrahan, District Manager of KinderCare Education.
Handrahan tells Western Mass News many of their centers are completely full with waitlists, but there are some spaces available depending on the location.
And staff is currently enrolling kids over at Garden Giggles in Springfield.
“We lost a lot of kids due to it because we had to go down in numbers in order to be able to be safe," says Jessica Gomez, the school age director at Garden Giggles.
“We do have a waiting list also so the parents can also get on the waiting list and as soon as we have a spot open they will be called," adds Kelly Trudeau, ELP director and DOE admin., with Garden Giggles.
Another challenge even before the pandemic: finding qualified employees.
“It’s been difficult before Covid for us to find teacher qualified employees and Covid has made it much more challenging," Handrahan says.
And for expecting parents like Matthew, infant care can be the hardest to find. One reason is the ratio of teachers to infants - the state requires one teacher for every 3 infants in a center.
“It’s always been kind of a high demand to find infant care, especially if you are looking to keep your child in the same place the entire time for early childhood," notes Handrahan.
After expanding their search and reaching out to more than 30 places, Matthew found one of the last spots at a center in Springfield. His advice echoes staff at childcare centers we visited… make plans as early as possible.
The Department of Early Education and Care has resources online for families looking for childcare. They say it’s important to find an environment that will help nurture your child’s growth, development, and set the stage for future learning.
If you are looking for childcare check out the Early Childhood Services and Resources for Families - CLICK HERE
