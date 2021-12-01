SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A viewer reached out Western Mass News wondering about the status of the Civic Center garage.
John B asked us:
"I saw press releases in December of 2020 stating that the Civic Center Garage was going to be demolished and rebuilt...Has a decision been made on when this project will take place?"
The garage across the MassMutual Center was built in 1971 and has more than 1,200 parking spaces. Late last year, the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority purchased the garage from the Springfield Parking Authority for $3.5 million.
We reached out to the MCCA, which told us a designer has been selected for the project.
Here's the probable timeline:
Demolition is set to begin in either the Spring or Summer of 2022, dependent on the conclusion of the AHL playoffs, with construction slated for early fall of 2022 and take around 1 year. Officials told us the new garage would be open in time for the start of the Thunderbirds 2023 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.