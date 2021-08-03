AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With college move-in day only weeks away and COVID-19 cases on the rise, a Western Mass News viewer reached out to our newsroom with questions about procedures and vaccination status for family members.
College students and their families are expected to arrive in western Massachusetts from all around the world in a matter of weeks. We checked in with some local universities about how COVID-19 could impact things again this year.
Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom with a question:
“There has been a lot of discussion in the media about requiring college students to be vaccinated to return to school. What about the family members that accompany them for move in?”
Western Mass News reached out to UMass Amherst with this question. They told us while all students must be vaccinated as a condition of enrollment, that is not the case for those helping with move-in. However, they told us anyone arriving on-campus to help move in must fill out this COVID-19 daily self-checklist, including questions about symptoms and recent exposure
Some students we spoke to said they’d be in support of testing.
“I think that would be a good idea because that’s what we had to do, so make everybody else do it,” said UMass senior C.J. Kelly
Others wondered whether housing plans could change last minute like last year.
“I was supposed to be on-campus last year…and they actually let a lot of people book their appointments and the week before they were supposed to move-in, they said they could move anymore because of COVID,” said UMass junior Julia Mazzuchi.
Western Mass News also reached out to Western New England University in Springfield and found a different policy. They said parents helping with move-in must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
“Any student or family member who has not been vaccinated will be required to show proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours prior to move-in date,” said Bryan Gross with Western New England University.
They’re also planning ahead by breaking up their move-in by clusters and having students submit their proof of vaccination early.
“There’s a designated email address and a portal for students to submit their COVID-19 results and to date, we’ve had a very high rate of compliance,” Gross added.
Gross also told us that Western New England University is meeting regularly and sending out weekly COVID-19 updates to their entire community. When we asked how closely he’s monitoring the case numbers and the delta variant, he said “extremely closely.”
