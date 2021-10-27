WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out about a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Westfield.
The Mayor of Westfield, Don Humason, explained how the city is working to keep residents safe.
“They’re higher than we would like them to be, but it’s not really cause for alarm because it hasn’t really rocketed to the sky,” said Humason.
The city reported 72 cases during the week of October 7 to 13 and 78 cases the week of October 14 to 20.
Mayor Humason tells Western Mass News positive cases in the city are mostly being seen in unvaccinated residents with 79% of last week's cases involving people who have not yet gotten their COVID-19 vaccine.
About 55% of Westfield residents are fully vaccinated but recent case numbers are not yet a cause for concern, according to the mayor.
“Our health director said that there are no real clusters in any area, any churches, any schools, any places of business so that’s good news for us,” said Humason.
The mayor is also keeping an eye on COVID-19 cases in the school district.
“We still are just trying to do the typical things you know wash your hands, keep your distance whenever possible, masks are helpful. But you know they’re kids, kids are going to get close and they’re going to play and do what kids do,” explained Humason.
On Monday Westfield Public Schools began a new rapid COVID-19 testing program for students. The program will be extended to staff next week in hopes to keep COVID-19 cases low.
Westfield parent, Janice Humason commented on the new rapid COVID testing program in the school district, “If my child goes to the school nurse and says he does not feel well and they give him a quick test that seems okay to me.”
