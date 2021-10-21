CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is getting answers after a train accident Wednesday on Bolduc Lane in Chicopee. The accident is drawing more attention to an ongoing trespassing problem Western Mass News has exclusively been following for years.

Yesterday, a man was struck by an Amtrak train and, unfortunately, this is not the first incident on Bolduc Lane. The railroad tracks serve as a cut-through for many people throughout the city. People cross so often that there’s a clear beaten path to get up to the tracks.

There was a heavy police presence on Wednesday just before 3 p.m. on Bolduc Lane in Chicopee after someone was hit by an Amtrak train who was trespassing on the tracks. Amtrak confirmed to Western Mass News that the victim is 31-year-old James Hebert of Chicopee. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Ricardo Rosado works at the church just feet away from the tracks and spoke to Western Mass News in Spanish. He said there were multiple people walking along the tracks before the train came through.

“This woman was crossing the train tracks and was almost hit by the train and the person that was with her, he was a little ahead, was hit by the train. He didn’t have time to get out of the way,” Rosado explained through a translator.

It’s a problem Western Mass News has been following exclusively for years. Trespassing on railroad tracks is an offense you can be arrested for in Massachusetts and one that has claimed several lives over the years on Bolduc Lane.

“There’s a beaten path, so it’s really easy to cross over, so people think they can do it if it looks like other people already do it,” said Chicopee Ward 3 City Councilor Lucjan Galecki.

Galecki told Western Mass News the path is also a known shortcut for students heading to and from Chicopee Comprehensive High School and Bellamy Middle School. He said more has to be done to make sure these accidents don’t happen again.

“It would have to be completely blocked off, there have to be a fence and signs that say no trespassing,” Galecki added.

Hebert is still in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.