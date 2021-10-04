CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Western Mass News spotted some social media posts out of Chicopee, where residents are raising concerns about road conditions along Meadow Street tied to a recent water main break.
Now, an accident over the weekend has people stepping up their calls for action. Western Mass News is getting answers from the Chicopee Department of Public Works.
“First off, I think people drive way too fast in the city of Chicopee. So on that road, I know people do some fast driving there,” said John Beaulieu, assistant to the DPW superintendent
Beaulieu spoke with Western Mass News about an accident that happened over the weekend on Meadow Street and what some residents were posting on social media.
One person said:
"I certainly said if the city didn’t fix the road work on meadow from that water main break someone would get into an accident. "
we asked Beaulieu why the road has not yet been fixed.
“On September 24th, we did have a water main break on Meadow Street. That has been since repaired...It was scheduled to be paved on October 1st, which was a week later. We were unable to receive a police detail,” said Beaulieu.
We're told police detail isn't the only issue, weather is too, especially on a day like Monday when it has been raining most of the day.
“With rain, we can’t pave in the rain. we are scheduling for tomorrow, but that will be weather-dependent. And we are hopefully gonna have that paved before the end of this week,” said Beaulieu.
But, he said the end of this week can only happen if the ground is not wet.
“it all depends on the weather. we cannot put pavement down when it’s raining,” said Beaulieu.
Beaulieu told Western Mass News the weather looks good for the rest of the week. They hope to have the road paved by Wednesday.
