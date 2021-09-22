SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A school bus driver reached out to our newsroom concerned over COVID-19 safety measures.
The driver emailed our newsroom and said quote:
"The driver's health and the students on board are all at risk. Drivers are currently positive for COVID [and] are being allowed to continue to drive students. Students are sick on the bus with cases every day throwing up on the buses.”
We took the driver's concerns to Springfield superintendent Daniel Warwick, who was quick to shut down the allegations. He told us that First Student, the company which owns and operates the buses for the Springfield school district, have COVID-19 safety measures in place.
"That is an absolute falsehood, they have policies in place through the bus company, because our drivers work for the bus company and they are not supposed to come to work if they are positive," said Warwick.
Warwick added the buses are sanitized daily.
