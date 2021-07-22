BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom concerned over hazardous road conditions in Blandford.
That viewer emailed us this photo of Russell Stage Road in Blandford, worried about the caved in road and the impact on drivers. We spoke to one Blandford resident who was driving down the road 15 miles below the speed limit and had similar concerns.
“I’m driving in the opposite lane just to avoid any damage on my vehicle,” said Dario Trujillo of Blandford.
On one portion of the road, the pavement caves about one foot into the ground.
“I don’t know how long it's going to take or if there is even a plan to fix the road anytime soon, but I hope so,” Trujillo noted.
Trujillo told Western Mass News that the area in question is a main road connecting the towns of Russell and Blandford. We took Trujillo and our viewer’s questions to the town’s highway department.
“We are in the process of getting quotes to have the road fixed,” said David Waldron, Blandford’s highway superintendent.
Waldron told us Russell Stage Road has two spots that are in need of repair after a water main break and winter frost heaves.
“There was a lot of water coming out of it and it caused a big problem…The water was freezing through the area, so our former boss said we needed drainage to be put in the road,” Waldron explained.
The town is working on a temporary repair as early as this week, but Waldron said the recent rainy conditions caused a delay in plans.
“We could have done it earlier, but with all this rain, it didn't make no sense to put material down and have it washed out, spend all that money and then have to do it again and over again,” Waldron noted.
Waldron said the town will repave the roads and that work is expected to be done by late August or early September.
