AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A UMass Amherst student reached out to us questioning the living conditions in one of the dorms on campus. Specifically, students said cockroaches and spiders are being discovered in their living spaces.
We spoke with students who claim there are pest issues in their dorm. We brought their concerns directly to the university to get answers.
“So I stepped right outside my door and there was a dead cockroach, like right outside my door to my dorm,” said UMass sophomore Nick Tantillo.
Tantillo told us there are cockroaches inside Washington hall. He provided a photo he took when he saw it outside of his door.
“I was like shocked at first and I was like, I can’t believe that something this gross is like in my dorm I’m paying $13,000 a year for,” Tantillo added.
We reached out to the university for comment. UMass Amherst spokesperson Ed Blaguszewski sent Western Mass News a statement that read, in part:
“Since the fall semester started, custodial services has responded to resolve about 150 complaints about pests.”
“Custodial services notes that is not unusual for cockroaches to exist in large-scale residential settings. When reported by students to physical plant, the cockroaches are promptly removed.”
However, Tantillo also said spiders are inside Washington hall as well.
“There’s been two reports of brown recluse spiders in the dorms, which are really venomous, like a girl got bit even and like two doors over from me, so that was really serious,” Tantillo added.
The university went on to say:
“The student who says a brown recluse spider bit her in her room did not report the matter to custodial services or residential life. She chose to post a Tiktok video about it. The student killed the spider and threw it away before it could be examined. Follow-up measures were taken to trap any other spiders in the room.”
“UMass Amherst’s custodial staff cleans public areas in residence halls daily and responds promptly to any concerns about the residential spaces in which students live.”
The university also told us students are responsible for cleaning their private living areas and are told not to keep empty food containers and to dispose of trash.
