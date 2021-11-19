CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A main road in Chicopee is causing concern for a lot of drivers. Residents told us Friday that the construction project on Fuller Road has them concerned for their cars.
“They need to do better,” said Pedro Rios of Chicopee.
Fuller Road in Chicopee is undergoing major changes. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation started working on the project in fall of 2020. According to a MassDOT representative, the project costs $9.4 million and will be completed by Baltazar Construction.
The work consists of repaving 1.75 miles of Fuller Road from Route 33 to the Veterans Memorial Bridge intersection. They will also widen the roadway, install a guard rail, implement biking and pedestrian accommodations, and more.
However, drivers said the road has been a mess for the past year during construction.
“It's ridiculous. They start work on the roads here and it seems like they never finish them,” Rios added.
Young Porter of Chicopee said, "Terrible. You can barely drive. I say if you have a nice car, I wouldn't drive on that road."
When we went to Fuller Road on Friday, we found part of it was closed off.
Porter lives in a neighborhood off Fuller Road. He said he has taken another road almost every day for the past year to avoid driving on fuller.
“An extra five or 10 minutes to wherever I'm going,” Porter noted.
When he does drive on the road, he said he notices some damage.
“Every time I drive in his car, I lose a little bit of air in the tires,” Porter said.
Rios drives an ambulance for work. He said he's concerned the conditions of the road could cause damage to the vehicle at the worst time.
“I got to worry every time if one of my ambulances is going to go through some type of pothole while transporting someone to the hospital, that's uncalled for,” Rios said.
According to a MassDOT representative, there was a washout on Route 141 near the road that caused some delay, but said "no other safety concerns have arisen." According to them, the project is approximately 18 percent complete.
MassDOT said the road work is expected to be finished by August of 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.