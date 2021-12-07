EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A social media post by the East Longmeadow Police Department caught our attention. It's a warning for residents to be on the lookout for marijuana that could be laced with fentanyl.
We called East Longmeadow Police and they told us me the Facebook post is a general warning. It said, in part:
"Some marijuana in our area has recently been found to be laced with fentanyl. Fentanyl is a very powerful synthetic opioid that can lead to severe health problems including overdoses. Please be aware and cautious."
East Longmeadow Police told us me the tainted marijuana has not been found in East Longmeadow. They said they are putting the word out as requested by the New England Drug Enforcement Agency out of Boston. When we contacted their office, they referred us to authorities in Connecticut where the laced marijuana has been discovered.
We reached out to Brian Foley at the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection. He told us the Connecticut state lab confirmed what is believed to be the first fentanyl tainted marijuana case in the country last month. We asked him why someone might do this.
“As a former detective in the city of Hartford, I reached out to an older friend that is now formally a drug dealer and is now in recovery and I asked him why are they putting fentanyl in marijuana and his exact words were ‘it is based on competition’ and that so many people are buying their marijuana through legitimate sources - dispensaries or through medical marijuana - that the dealers need to put out a product that is more potent,” Foley explained.
We can tell you, as of right now, there are no cases of fentanyl-laced marijuana in western Massachusetts and since our inquiry about the post, East Longmeadow Police have taken down their post. We have reached out to the department to find out why, but have not yet heard back.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.