AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A viewer reached out to our newsroom wondering why local schools aren't following CDC guidelines after their student was not required to quarantine after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Their child was identified as a close contact of an Agawam school community member who tested positive.
The viewer wrote:
“I am wondering why the schools are not following CDC guidelines with quarantining if within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes anymore. With COVID spreading through the school, I think this 3 foot mask rule is not helping.”
The viewer told us she received a letter from their child's school, which said their child was exempt from quarantining and testing because they were at least three feet apart from the positive individual and masked.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, unless fully vaccinated, individuals who come in contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 should quarantine if they are within six feet of that person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more.
We took our viewer's concern straight to the Agawam Health Agent Michael Theroux, who told us, in part:
"The Center for Disease Control has its own guidance that it puts out, but the town of Agawam follows all guidance that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and DESE releases for our school system."
In June 2020, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released its own information regarding COVID-19 guidelines in the classroom and according to those guidelines:
"Three feet in classrooms is a safe standard for physical distancing when masks are worn and other mitigation strategies are in place."
DESE went on to say that the additional risk associated with six feet as opposed to three feet is low when masks are worn.
Western Mass News spoke with pediatrician Dr. John Kelley about why schools are following the DESE guidelines compared to the CDC guidelines.
“They have been following that protocol since the beginning of the year and it’s been working…The local guidelines will trump the CDC guidelines,” Kelley noted.
Kelley said that the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education COVID-19 regulations are helping keep kids from being excluded from school.
“The whole goal here, I think is for the Department of Education, is that they want to keep students in class,” Kelley added.
Kelley encourages parents to get kids tested for COVID-19 if they start showing symptoms.
