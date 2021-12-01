SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Health care officials are urging people to get the booster shot as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise and the state’s positivity rate increases to 4.6% on Tuesday.
We caught up with two health officials who shared with us their concerns about the upward trend of cases and hospitalizations.
Armando Paez, Chief of Infecticious Diseases at Baystate and Dr. Estevan Garcia, chief medical officer at Cooley Dickinson, told Western Mass News that they are seeing an increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 mainly from those who are unvaccinated.
“It has increased in the last two week or so. We are looking at a 60-range number of hospitalizations, 20-30 percent are vaccinated. Many are in the age of 60 average...Many have comorbidities or other health-related factors, from diabetes to high blood pressure to many things that are related to severe illness to COIVD-19,” said Paez.
Dr. Estevan Garcia, chief medical examiner at Cooley-Dickinson said that Cooley-Dickinson is also seeing an uptick in COVID-19 patients. That includes a slight increase in ICU admissions, with the majority of those unvaccinated.
“It is nothing like where we were at in the spring but certainly a higher number than we have seen over the initial fall,” said Dr. Garcia.
Health officials told Western Mass News the increased hospitalizations are not because of the new Omicron variant.
“It is likely unrelated in the number of cases here. The Delta is the most dominant variant escalating. It may be related to waning immunity,” said Paez.
Dr. Garcia said that they expect to learn more about the Omicron variant in the coming weeks.
"What we worry about with new variants, especially ones that seem to have all of the mutations, could that variant evade our testing. Could it evade our therapeutics where we are not able to treat it or could the vaccines not be as effective against it?" explained Dr. Garcia.
Another big question: is the variant more severe than others including the Delta? Based on data out of South Africa, Dr. Garcia remains hopeful.
”It may be less severe this variant. Less severe than what we have seen in the past. Keeping our fingers crossed that is true,” said Dr. Garcia.
Both doctors agree that it's critical to get the booster shot and based on science, the vaccine provides some form of protection. How much? that remains the question.
“Because of the high level of antibodies, there will be some form of protection,” explained Paez.
