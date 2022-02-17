HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In our latest edition of our Cost of Living series, we are taking a closer look at car and home prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Inflation is at an all-time high for the first time in almost 40 years and used cars are a driving force of the surge, with prices up 40 percent. Meanwhile, the limited supply in the housing market causing the median price of a house to increase over $30,000.
Gary Rome, president of Gary Rome Auto Group, said it’s a good time to sell your used car if you want the most bang for your buck.
“I found the prices to my benefit, like I said I was upside down in my car, I owed more than what the car was worth,” said Stacey Perlmutter of Springfield.
Rome said during the COVID-19 pandemic, new cars became less available and shoppers began looking for used cars.
“What happened as a result of that is used car values have increased almost 40 percent since before the pandemic,” Rome explained.
Sheila Moreau of Easthampton told Western Mass News that was a driving force to trade in her older model for brand new wheels.
“So my car was worth more than what I owed on it and it would be a great time to enter into a new lease, I would get a lot more of a car for less money,” Moreau noted.
Karl Petrick, an associate professor of economics at Western New England University, explained why many companies delayed the manufacturing of new cars.
“Demand for new cars was very low, coming out of the Great Recession and so they increase their production thinking ‘Okay, the demand should come back’ and it didn't, so they had too many cars. They didn’t want to do that again this time,” Petrick said.
Meanwhile, Rome said he noticed a lot more shoppers on the lot in 2021. Sales numbers were up 39 percent from 2020. Experts said many Americans were able to spend more money on goods after receiving stimulus checks.
“That was a tremendous success, but what it did, it gave people lots of money to spend and so they spent more and demand went up,” said Joseph Gagnon, senior fellow at the Institute for International Economics.
Rome said he noticed customers shelling out more cash during their purchases.
“They had more disposable incomes and they decided they wanted to do something good for themselves and they came in. We have seen a lot of our clients come in with larger down payments than in the past,” Rome noted.
Looking ahead for shoppers, Rome said if you want to trade in your used car, now is the time to do so. As for new cars, he expects the lots to fill back up by springtime.
“Pre-pandemic, we had about 120-day supply of cars. We had over 350 new cars and 150 used cars and now, we are down to about a seven-day supply of cars,” Rome added.
With regards to another area consumers took a special interest in during the pandemic, the housing market, experts said many people thought more about their jobs and the place they call home during the lockdown.
“And for the first time, those spaces became one and they also had to make a place for remote learning,” said Cheryl Malandrinos, president of the Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley.
Malandrinos told us this caused a shift in the housing market.
“So some of that movement in the market was created by a need case. We needed larger space to accommodate everything that was part of our daily lives,” Malandrinos noted.
Malandrinos said historically, there has been low housing inventory in our area, so an increase in home buyers only brought up the price tag. She said that in 2021, the average price for a house was $280,000. That's a sharp increase from 2020 when the average price was about $250,000. She expects it will continue to be a seller’s market in 2022.
“We do anticipate sellers are going to be in control. We do anticipate that prices will rise, but perhaps not at the same pace as we saw in 2021 and that perhaps multiple offers will not be as many in certain price points,” Malandrinos explained.
The best advice for home buyers is to stick with the process.
“There is still lots of opportunity in this market, so even though there is competition, there is lots of opportunities,” Malandrinos said.
Inflation has put pressure on the Biden Administration and the Federal Reserve to address what has become the biggest threat to the U.S. economy. In response, the fed is expected to raise interest rates as soon as march to help bring down inflation.
