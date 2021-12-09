WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A viewer reached out to our newsroom about a potential COVID-19 outbreak at Ware Junior-Senior High School, which may be causing a teacher shortage and students to learn in a clustered environment.
We received this email alerting us about a “severe COVID outbreak at Ware High School.” They went on to say, in part:
“There is a massive shortage on teachers due to positive COVID tests, so much so that there are 5 classes in the auditorium at once because they have no teacher. There is currently only 1 teacher in for the 7th grade as all of the current teachers are out with COVID.”
We took this concern directly to the school district’s superintendent, Dr. Marlene Dileo, who told Western Mass News that all COVID-19 positive cases are posted online and updated daily. She went on to say in part:
“As of [Thursday], total positive cases among student and staff members at Ware Junior-Senior High School is 12.”
We checked online ourselves. Across the Ware school district, there are currently 21 cases. That is an increase from the week before, when the total number of cases was 18.
We found the highest jump in cases was at the Junior-Senior High School, which went up from one case last week to 12 cases now.
Kendra Dean, whose daughter is a tenth grader at the high school, told us she noticed an uptick in positive cases.
“I do know my daughter says that there are often a lot of kids out because of it that the numbers are on the rise,” Dean explained.
In regard to students receiving classes in the auditorium, Dileo said in part:
“Securing substitutes this year has been a challenge, and unfortunately remote learning is not an option per DESE's requirements. To make sure our students are able to continue learning, on occasion, we have used larger areas as learning spaces.”
Dean also weighed in on this.
“She will tell me there are eighth graders with her, a whole bunch of different kids in the library with them,” Dean added.
The superintendent said the school district is following COVID-19 safety protocols, including, but not limited to, spacing students and staff out whenever possible, mask wearing, and weekly testing and contact tracing. She said parents are notified of current case numbers on a weekly basis.
“At least once a week, I get an email that there are higher cases,” Dean said.
A report on the district’s COVID-19 cases can be found here.
