SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise across the country, including in our area.
Baystate Health said that COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise this month and now, doctors are reaffirming their call to get vaccinated ahead of the winter season.
More hospital beds are being filled by COVID-19 patients across the country.
“It's a wide range of ages. I was just looking at the current population admitted to the hospital and we have an average of 60 years of age,” said Baystate Medical Center Chief of Infectious Disease Dr. Armando Paez.
Closer to home, Baystate Health has seen a spike in hospitalizations since the beginning of the month. On November 3, there were 40 patients admitted due to COVID-19. Three weeks later, on November 17, it's up to 65 patients.
Meantime, during that same period, the number of patients in the critical care unit remained between five and nine patients.
“Certainly, there is a group of people, from 20 to 30 percent, who had been previously vaccinated, so it is a case of breakthrough infection, but most of the hospitalization patients right now are not vaccinated,” Paez explained.
Western Mass News is digging deeper into the hospitalizations across the country. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, between November 1 and November 7, there were just a little over 5,000 COVID-19 patients admitted. The next week, there were over 5,300 patients. That is an increase of 5.4 percent from the prior seven days.
Paez said this is in part because many large gatherings have moved indoors with temperatures getting colder. He is reminding residents that vaccinations are the best form of protection.
“That means vaccination and getting booster shot if you are eligible. If not, as I have said, wearing a mask, social distance, and again, avoid really crowded areas,” Paez added.
In addition, he said getting children ages 5 to 11 vaccinated is very important ahead of holiday gatherings.
“Because kids can get sick, but not very sick to be hospitalized, but they can still transmit the infection to the household,” Paez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.