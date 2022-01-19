WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A concerned Western Mass News viewer reached out to us on Facebook wondering why some local schools have not started COVID-19 pooled testing since the program began last September.
We brought our questions right to the superintendent of one local school district to find out.
Timothy Connor, the superintendent of West Springfield Public Schools, told Western Mass News that staffing shortages have contributed to the lack of pooled testing in some of their schools, but he’s hopeful things will be running smoothly in the next month.
“We’re getting there,” said Connor. “We’re getting to the point where, hopefully in the next month or so, we’ll have the whole district up and running.”
The concerned viewer reached out to our Getting Answers team, asking:
"When will all the schools in Massachusetts that signed up for pooled testing actually be able to start pooled testing? Districts like West Springfield have not even been able to start pooled testing yet in all of their schools, despite planning to start last September."
The statewide program started last September, but Superintendent Connor told Western Mass News that staffing shortages from an outside vendor utilized by the school district has only allowed for testing at 3 smaller elementary schools.
“We will have all of our elementary's pool testing starting next week,” Connor explained. “We don't have the staffing yet for the middle school and high school, and that’s been the biggest challenge is getting that additional staffing.”
He told us that a switch made in November improved the situation.
“We were assigned another vendor who’s been working out really well for us, and it’s just the struggle everybody is having with finding employees,” said Connor.
It left the district in a good position after a new at-home testing effort was announced by the state on Tuesday.
“We’re fortunate that we have pool testing and we started pool testing, so that’s one of the criteria to participate in this new option,” Connor told us.
He plans to pin down the nuts and bolts before the once-a-week opt-in program launches.
“We want to make sure that gets locked down,” explained Connor, “that we have a full understanding of the possible questions, and again, to make sure it’s the right fit for West Springfield.”
We asked the superintendent how he plans on gauging interest in the at-home testing program and what parents should keep in mind. He told us that they will likely send out a survey to parents, faculty and staff, and he wants to make sure he can provide as many answers as possible before sending out details to the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.