SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With COVID-19 cases surging in western Massachusetts and wait times for testing lasting hours, we're getting answers on the best options for available tests right now.
Some people at the AMR regional testing site at the Eastfield Mall waited almost four hours before getting their noses swabbed, but what if you can’t wait for hours?
“We need another regional site here in western Massachusetts to take the pressure off of Springfield and the Eastfield Mall, so I’m hopeful for that,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.
Sarno has called on Governor Charlie Baker to open another test site in western Massachusetts. With lines swelling so long at the Eastfield Mall, Springfield police officers closed and reopened the entrance twice on Monday to monitor traffic and safety concerns on Boston Road.
“While the lines do look long, we are pushing people through,” said Patrick Leonardo, operations manager with AMR.
Local communities, including West Springfield, received self-test kits from the state before the holidays to distribute to residents.
“Most of our kits went to the financially disadvantaged. [Reporter: …and do you still have any?] Long gone, they were gone before [December 23]," said West Springfield Director of Public Health Jeanna Galloway.
Pharmacies, including CVS, are already booked for tests weeks in advance, so you could take an at-home rapid test, which Trinity Health Of New England’s Chief Medical Officer Syed Hussain recommends if you’re feeling symptomatic.
“If the test comes back positive and you’re mildly symptomatic then it’ll be a good time to set up a virtual care appointment with your provider," Hussain said.
However, as Galloway warned, you’re more likely to get a false-negative than a false-positive, depending on timing after your exposure to COVID-19.
“There’s all kind of factors that go into thatl, so when you have the test done by someone who knows how to do the test, you’re generally going to end up with a more accurate result.”
She told Western Mass News that the rapid tests are good for a quick check and the best time to test is five days after you’re exposed to COVID-19, but they’re not the best way to determine if it’s safe to go back to school, work, or board a flight.
“Sometimes, you have to make an appointment and they’re not always convenient for folks, but something’s gotta give and if you really want to get the test and we encourage that… please be patient,” Galloway noted.
The three major testing sites that are open include the Eastfield Mall, the Holyoke Mall, and Holyoke Community College in addition to local pharmacies.
The state also offers a COVID-19 test site locator. You can click here for more information.
