SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Last week, the Food and Drug Administration approved the use of two pills to treat COVID-19.
Both Pfizer and Merck's COVID-19 pills have not yet been distributed to the general public, but they will be by the end of December or the beginning of the new year.
Medical experts called the pills game changers in the fight against COVID, but when will the pills become available? Who can access them? And what are the side effects?
Western Mass News went to Dr. Armando Paez, Chief of infectious Disease at Baystate, to get your answers.
“In terms of supply, the DPH will be allocating supply to designated providers based on an equitable distribution process dependent on the rates of infection and those in the community who have a higher risk of severe illness and higher rates of infection,” Dr. Paez explained.
The pills proved to be effective against the omicron variant of COVID-19, and Dr. Paez said that they will be prioritized for those considered high risk.
Those diagnosed with diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity and the elderly are all populations considered prone to severe illness.
According to Dr. Paez, both COVID-19 pills have been effective in reducing hospitalizations, particularly the Pfizer pill.
“If taken within five days, the risk of hospitalization and death is reduced by 88 percent,” Dr. Paez explained. “If taken within three days, it is reduced by 89 percent, almost 90 percent if they appropriate it in that time window. It is a pill that is very effective. The key is catching the individual in that window.”
On the other hand, the Merck pill was found to reduce hospitalizations in high-risk patients by 30 percent.
There have been some questions about Pfizer's pill causing serious side effects if taken with certain blood thinners, so we took our questions to the experts.
Dr. Paez told Western Mass News that certain combinations of cholesterol-lowering drugs should not be used with Pfizer's COVID-19 pill, but others can be used safely.
“We just need to do our job to make sure we get the right list of medications so we will not make any mistakes,” Dr. Paez told us. “It is safe to use this. The drug interactions we need to be aware of, which is not an uncommon thing with a drug like this.”
Concerns have also been raised that Merck’s COVID pill can cause mutations as it is fighting the virus.
Dr. Paez said that, as a result, pregnant women should not use the treatment.
