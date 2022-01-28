SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Nearing year two of the coronavirus pandemic, we have seen cases rise and fall several times. The latest being the growing number of cases tied to the omicron variant.
But could that surge be on its way out of the Bay State?
“I think it is relatively good news that it does appear that the omicron surge in terms of new cases per day and hospitalizations has peaked,” said Dr. Robert Roose, Mercy Medical Center chief medical officer
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations reaching a peak in early January, thanks to the highly contagious omicron variant wide spread across the US.
Cases here in Massachusetts coming in at a high of over 28 thousand on January 10 and hospitals treating a high of over 3,3 hundred patients just days later on the 14th.
After reaching a tipping point in hospitals here in western Mass., things are beginning to look up.
hospitalizations dropping by nearly one thousand in the last two weeks.
At Mercy, the peak that we saw during the surge we had over 60 hospitalized patients on a given day. Now, we are about half of that. We are about 30 to 32 hospitalized cases currently. and my projections would be that that would continue to go down somewhat,” said Dr. Roose
Western Mass News spoke to Dr. Roose of Mercy Medical Center to get a better understanding of how Massachusetts tracks COVID-19 hospitalizations.
“From hospitals perspective, we treat all patients that are in the hospital with COVID the same. Whether they were they’re receiving treatment for covid specifically with medication and that is the primary reason for hospitalization or if they were there for something else but diagnosed and thought to be infectious with covid during the hospitalization,” said Roose.
Dr. Roose referring to the state department of health’s change in recording COVID hospitalizations, beginning on January 10 patients are differentiated by primary or incidental cases. The difference being whether a patient receives a steroid called dexamethasone while they are in the hospital to treat the virus.
A specific measure doctor Roose told Western Mass News is not a full picture of what is means to be hospitalized for COVID-19.
‘Not every patient on a day-to-day is receiving dexamethasone but still that covid can be significant. They can have symptoms and then maybe somebody that we need to ensure is properly isolated and can spread it to other people…So dependent only on the dexamethasone to me is not fully represented of the type of care or necessarily the seriousness that covid still presents to some people in our community,” said Dr. Roose.
Dr. Roose added all patients positive for COVID are treated in some way when seeking care at a hospital, such as isolation, safety measures for healthcare workers, or other treatments.
“They’re receiving some type of treatment for that covid while they are here, whether it’s oxygen or steroids at some point or remdithasere which can be use for mild or moderate disease now,” said Dr. Roose.
