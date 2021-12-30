SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—This week has seen record COVID-19 cases here in the Bay State, surpassing one million due to the infectious omicron variant. What could this mean as we look ahead to 2022? We are getting answers and insight from one of our local health experts.
“I would encourage people to be very cautious. we have a very challenging, I would say four to eight weeks ahead for us with surging infections,” said Dr. Robert Roose, Chief Medical Officer of Mercy Medical Center in Sprinfield.
Dr. Roose is urging caution this week and in the weeks ahead. Surging COVID-19 cases in the community is taking a toll on area hospitals.
“At any given day we operate at a level where our capacity is nearly or fully breached,” said Dr. Roose.
The numbers in the days following the Christmas holiday weekend showed a steady climb in the positivity rate.
On Monday, nearly 13 thousand cases and over nine percent positivity rate. Tuesday, more than nine thousand new cases with a positivity rate just over 11 percent. And Wednesday, just over 15 thousand new cases and a nearly 14-percent rate of positivity.
That is more than triple the number of cases reported last year at this time when the positivity rate was just over seven percent.
Dr. Roose told Western Mass News he worries about the rise in infections.
“When you have that many new infections every day that ultimately a percentage of those will result in severe illness or individuals needing care in the er or hospitals. and that is the concern about overwhelming the health care system,” he said.
and he says staff shortages are a major issue.
“In certain departments, we may have an open position rate of 10 or 15 percent...When you have that many open positions it means that the folks you do have work even more…The folks we do have end up picking extra shifts and extra hours and that can take a toll as well.”
looking ahead to 2022 and beyond, Dr. Roose said the staffing situation is critical.
“This is something I am concerned with health care not just for the next one or two months but for several years with the way that workforce challenges have persisted, and the labor force has really changed,“ said Dr. Roose.
One thing that gives him hope: preliminary reports showing the omicron virus has resulted in far fewer severe illnesses.
“This is a highly infectious variant of this virus. it if it was also incredibly severe we would be in a very precarious situation as a community and a health care system,” said Dr. Roose.
As for his overall expectations for the year when it comes to COVID?
“I do think 2022 will be a brighter year. I do strongly believe that. There are many medical and scientific advances that we can look to show that we have better treatments. We have vaccines…We will have an oral outpatient therapy available for people which will help reduce the risk of hospitalizations and there will be a time this virus is thought of much more similarly to the flu than it is right now,” said Dr. Roose.
Currently, members of the Massachusetts National Guard have been activated to assist hospitals in the state, including here in western Mass. struggling with staffing issues due to COVID.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.