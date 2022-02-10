LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Critical race theory which has made headlines across the country is a framework that has never been taught in Massachusetts public schools.
“We’re about educating kids, not indoctrination or any of this foolishness,” explained Michael Kelliher.
One local chairman’s response to why the framework is not taught. What exactly is the theory? Why is it still surfacing?
We took our questions to some experts. First, we learned CRT is a theoretic framework which examines how racism is embedded in us institutions like the criminal justice system and housing.
Springfield College education professor Stephanie Logan weighed in further on why that theory is not taught at the k-12 level.
“It is just a tool for us to examine laws, policies and procedures and its root comes out of legal studies…It is not something that is developmentally appropriate for students in Pre-K through 12th grades,” said Logan.
Western New England law professor Bridgette Baldwin added even the mention of critical race theory has resulted in more than nine states, including New Hampshire, banning discussions on race altogether.
“Critical race theory is not about okay let’s make white people feel bad about their ancestors…We have to be able to have that dialogue without feeling like somebody’s the victim and someone is the villain,” said Baldwin.
Western Mass News digging deeper to understand the public school curriculum in Massachusetts. Last adjusted in 2018, CRT was not included and there are no plans for that to change in the future.
However, discussions surrounding race and diversity serve as a guiding principle for the department of elementary and secondary education’s history framework.
Thomas Scott, the executive director of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents told Western Mass n=News the curriculum is vital.
“Yeah we do need to look seriously how we make a more equitable system for kids to be successful,” said Scott.
But, high school student Alex Nicoll has his doubts about the curriculum.
“As I said, I’m not for teaching through the lens of race I think we should be colorless… I also don’t think that any type of curriculum from race to those issues should also be pushed on students. It definitely shouldn’t be required in classrooms,” said Nicoll.
Nicoll is a junior at Ludlow High School, where school committee chair Michael Kelliher told Western Mass News that the topic has repeatedly surfaced.
“We certainly are mindful of kids’ emotional and social well-beings, but that does not equate with critical race theory,” said Kellliher.
In South Hadley, community members took initiatives of race and diversity one step further, by forming a racial justice task force in 2020, made up of teachers, administrators and students’ family members.
Dr. Jen Matos, the assistant chair of the South Hadley School Committee, thinks students might even be the best at discussing equality.
“If there’s any group that really gets the concept of fairness, it’s children,” said Dr. Matos.
We learned more from Sarah Tetreault, who is implementing these lessons into her fifth grade social studies classes.
“I try to paint a picture of everybody who is involved in history and not just the big names that we read about,” said Tetreault.
Matos added that the goal is bringing people together.
“We’re not here to change anyone’s beliefs or values, we’re here to make sure that everyone’s beliefs and values fit and have room to exist,” said Matos.
