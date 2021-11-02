SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- In the coming months, many people will be eligible for booster shots. As the Centers for Disease Control recommends you get one six months after your second shot. Western Mass News is getting answers on booster suggestions from health experts.
“It’s very important to get my booster shot. It’s just like having a flu shot,” said Karen Collins of Springfield.
“I personally don’t find a reason for me personally to get the vaccine,” said Cassandra Valcourt of Springfield.
Opposing views on opinions of getting the booster shot. One who is fully vaccinated plans to get a third shot. Another who is not vaccinated does not plan to get any shot.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends that if you got Pfizer or Moderna, you are eligible for a booster if you are 65 and older, if you are 18 and older in long-term care settings with underlying medical conditions, or live in high-risk settings.
For those that took the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, you are eligible for a booster if you are 18 and older and should get it at least two months after your one-dose shot.
Western Mass News spoke to Springfield Health and Human Services commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and asked her if the city plans to give out booster shots.
“The city of Springfield, over the next week, you will hear about our plans to do boosters,” said Caulton-Harris.
People can already get their booster shot at places like CVS and Walgreens despite the city of Springfield setting something up in the future. Caulton-Harris suggests, getting your booster now.
“People have options of where they can get their boosters. And I am encouraging people don’t wait for the city just because you got your vaccination with us,” said Caulton-Harris.
With flu shots already going out, some could be concerned about getting a COVID booster shot and a flu shot within the same time frame. But Caulton-Harris said otherwise.
“Many people are getting flu shots and covid boosters at the same time. and I have not heard of widespread adverse reaction,” said Caulton-Harris.
COVID-19 cases in Springfield last week were 214. That’s 40 cases less than the previous week.
