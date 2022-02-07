GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A question from a Western Mass News viewer about several electric vehicle charging stations not working in Granby has uncovered new information about EV stations in general.
A viewer reached out to our newsroom as a concerned electric vehicle owner. He expressed concerns over the town of Granby’s three electric vehicle charging stations, claiming the station at the library has not been working since it was installed, the station at the middle school worked briefly but has since stopped, and the third location at the council on aging is designated for town vehicles.
We took his concerns to Granby Town Administrator Chris Martin, who responded, in part:
“I was recently informed that the units of the school were not working. In looking into it, it was discovered the payment module was restored and not repairable. It will necessitate the purchase and installation of a new module.”
He went on to say the library unit had a connectivity issue with the internet, which was solved and the town is working to get the stations payment system set up on those stations.
Meanwhile, more electric vehicle charging stations will soon be popping up at 150 locations across the state.
“Having many more of these, again, it helps facilitate that by putting them wherever they may go. Western Massachusetts was supposed to get just under 30 of them,” said Sen. John Velis.
Velis told Western Mass News that charging ports will be installed on private and public properties across western Massachusetts in an effort to encourage more people to make the transition to electric vehicles.
“I think it’s important to always ask ourselves why we’re doing this and the big why is that you really can’t make a good-faith attempt to try to work on greenhouse gas emissions and climate change without taking up transportation,” Velis added.
Thirteen million dollars in grants from the Massachusetts Department by Environmental Protection is funding these new locations. Velis added they will have a plan in place if any of the stations aren’t working properly.
“A lot of these charging stations are going to be a private enterprises, so there will be a point of contact there, but of course, overseeing all of it will be Massachusetts DEP…and then, of course, utilizing your elected officials if it falls within the district to kind of be there to pound that table and get the attention,” Velis noted.
