SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--When you call 9-1-1 in an emergency, you expect someone to show up. In the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic, first responders were applauded by the public, going out and doing the work while most of the country stayed at home.
But one segment of those first responders, arguably the most important during a health crisis like COVID-19, aren’t technically considered an essential service in Massachusetts: Emergency Medical Services or EMS.
Those that work in EMS said the pandemic, only exacerbated the existing problems within the field.
9-1-1 is one of the first phone numbers we learn. Dialing the numbers, hearing the siren, seeing the flashing lights means help is on the way.
But if you’re calling for a medical emergency in Massachusetts, the type of response you get may differ depending on where you live. State health officials confirm to Western Mass News that Massachusetts doesn’t consider Emergency Medical Services to be an essential service like fire and police. towns aren’t required to provide them. most do, but the type of service tends to vary from town-to city-to town.
"Fire-based EMS services, we have private ambulance services," said Deborah Clapp, executive director of Western Mass Emergency Medical Services.
It’s a non-profit designated by the state to help coordinate EMS in the state’s four western counties, whether towns choose to run their own ambulances or go with a private company.
Though Massachusetts doesn’t consider EMS essential, ambulance agencies that do exist must follow the state’s rules and regulations for operation.
That’s where Clapp steps in, providing technical assistance to each ambulance service, helping each first responder stay up to date on their certifications and making sure each agency is following state mandates.
Clapp and just one other employee do all that oversight, for more than 55 different ambulance services.
"We went from four to two people over the last number of years because of the budget cuts and that has really hampered our ability to provide the kind of services that not only are necessary but are required," said Clapp.
Her work is funded by the legislature and administered through the State Department of Public Health. But Clapp isn’t the one who is overwhelmed.
Just take it from those who actually do the work.
"They’re not coming out in droves to do it anymore," said John David Hebert, Becket EMT, former private ambulance employee.
EMTs and paramedics said they’re seeing a mass exodus from the ems field, especially from private ambulance services
"You have to put in overtime all the time just to cover those minimal expenses...Lots of people are transitioning towards municipalities or just getting out," said Herbert.
"There’s a definite shortage right now of people that are going to school and passing the test," said James Pijar, Chicopee paramedic and former private ambulance employee.
And then the COVID-19 pandemic turned the cut into a gaping wound.
"We are experiencing staffing shortages, funding shortages. People are scrambling to maintain the level of service that’s required of them," said Clapp.
Combine lack of workers with low wages and an oversight system that’s basically a skeleton crew of two people, those in the field said it won’t take much to ignite the system that’s running on fumes.
"What happens if there’s a disaster of some sort? And a disaster doesn’t need to be very big in western Massachusetts...We need all these logistics to be able to step in to place and handle these events and meanwhile, 9-1-1 is still being called for the heart attack, the baby being born, the car crash...We have one trauma center in western Massachusetts. One level one trauma center" said Clapp.
It’s placing worry on the shoulders of those who need to be able to act quickly and unencumbered to save lives.
"We’ve had some bad, bad days and that’s what we’re here for. To help fix that, to help prevent that from happening. but it’s very frustrating," said Clapp.
"It sounds like this is a little tough to talk about," we said.
"It is," Clapp said.
A lot of worry for a service that the state doesn’t consider essential.
"People don’t think about EMS until they need an ambulance or until they see one going by them...'Great, thanks for the thoughts and prayers and the pizza’ but you know, you need a livable wage," said Clapp.
