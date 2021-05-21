SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Western Mass News viewer reached out to our newsroom wondering why he's still not allowed in to his fiancée’s pre-natal doctor’s appointments.
We’re getting answers from Baystate Medical Center and finding out what policies are currently in place for expecting parents and when they could change.
“They have not let me go to one of her appointments…It hurts, it really hurts,” said Chris Greany of Agawam.
Greany, a soon-to-be father, and his fiancé, Stefanie, are expecting a baby boy in August. It’s six months into the pregnancy and Greany has yet to be allowed in a doctor’s appointment with her at Baystate Medical Center due to the hospital’s COVID-19 safety policies. He even found out the sex of the baby in a different way than expected.
“She was there in the room. She told them she didn’t want to know because she wanted me to know at the same time as her,” Greany explained.
Greany's fiancée brought home an envelope, so they could find out together.
“It was cool, like I know I’m having a boy which is what I want, but some of the magic got stolen from both of us not being able to see it on that screen right there and like ‘Hey, congratulations. You’re having a boy’ ya know. It’s just kind of a letdown,” Greany noted.
Greany was deployed in the military when his first child was born and missed the first year of their life. He told Western Mass News he feels like he’s going through it all over again and he's had to find other ways to share those special moments with his fiancée .
“We actually are paying out-of-pocket for any ultrasound in July, so I can experience it,” Greany added.
Western Mass News reached out to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield to find out if the hospital has plans to change its policies now that the state is entering its final step of reopening.
A spokesperson told us the hospital is working on a visitation update that is expected to be announced next week.
“Something needs to change. There’s no reason for my fiancée who wants me there to not be able to have me there,” Greany said.
