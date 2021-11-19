SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A viewer reached out to our newsroom, concerned the lifting of mask mandates across our area has caused an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Alarming public health data just released shows five cities in western Massachusetts have less than 60 percent of their residents fully vaccinated. Springfield has the lowest vaccination rate and Friday, we asked Mayor Domenic Sarno if the mask mandate could be reinstated.
A viewer reached out to our newsroom and said, in part, “[ask] officials in the communities that relaxed mask mandates a few weeks ago if they think the increase in cases is related to that action.”
We took his concerns to Sarno, where the city just last week recorded 400 new COVID-19 cases and where the indoor mask mandate ended on November 1.
“We did not jump the gun. We had a goal and we reached that goal and we wanted to move forward,” Sarno explained.
Sarno told Western Mass News the decision to lift the mask mandate was made as COVID-19 case numbers were trending down and vaccination numbers had been going up.
“…Which we increased, I think, 12 to 14 percent,” Sarno added.
However, there is greater concern. According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health's weekly COVID-19 data, multiple cities in our area have a population that is under 60-percent fully vaccinated including Springfield, Westfield including Montgomery, Holyoke, West Springfield, and Chicopee.
“Our first dose is over 60 percent mark, which is good,” Sarno said.
Digging deeper, we checked on the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks in the communities with lower vax rates. Looking at the state's data from Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties, Springfield saw the most with 683 cases, followed by Chicopee, Westfield, and Holyoke. West Springfield was lower with 67 cases.
Sarno said a majority of the cases in Springfield are among the youngest population.
“They feel they are invisible and I hope they are, but why take the risk,” Sarno noted.
With a spike in cases and with the holiday season right around the corner, we asked Sarno if there are discussions about possibly reimplementing a mask mandate.
“[Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner] Helen [Caulton-Harris] and I had also indicated if, for some reason the numbers started to go back to where they were during the height of COVID or early to mid-September, we will do as we have done before. Restrictions will have to go back in and we will look at those restrictions,” Sarno said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.