CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A viewer reached out to Western Mass News wondering why she wasn’t able to find some of her favorite items at local grocery stores. Last year, stores across the country saw shortages of many items due to the pandemic, but could it be happening again?
Viewers told us they were disappointed they haven't been able to cross off all the items on their grocery lists.
One viewer reached out to us with this question:
"My friend went grocery shopping for me yesterday, July 28 and she said the shelves at both Big Y and Stop and Shop in Westfield are bare...What's the scoop with scarcity of items on the shelves? Is it just in Westfield or in other communities?"
We did a little digging and found other people have been running into similar problems. On Facebook, Wil asked:
"So, is Stop & Shop on the verge of closing down or something? They haven't had any of their fried chicken in days at least, there's almost no pre-sliced items in the deli section..."
We checked it out for ourselves. The Stop and Shop in feeding hills appeared to be completely stocked with both fried chicken and pre-sliced deli meats.
Western Mass News wanted to know if another round of food shortages may be headed our way, so we checked in with Stop and Shop and they provided a statement that read:
"Stop & Shop is not currently experiencing any significant food shortages. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the national supply chain experienced incredible strain which has continued to have long term effects for many suppliers that Stop & Shop and other retailers work with.”
"We have seen select instances of manufacturer out of stocks on certain items due to the long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as labor, transportation, and freight limitations. Our teams are actively working with suppliers and vendors to keep Stop & Shop stores stocked, including Westfield and Feeding Hills."
We also stopped by Fruit Fair in Chicopee. The owner told us they are seeing trouble finding certain items.
“Anything that basically requires a lot of labor to manufacture like the prepackaged meats, prepackaged burgers, value added items. There is a ton of shortages...like a lot of popular items too like Popsicles, different gluten-free items. They're just out of stock all the time,” said Samaita Newell, co-owner of Fruit Fair.
She said this is, in part, due to the fact that they are a small business.
“We carried tons of products from vendors who have like three to five SKUs so they just made those items and that's all they made and those items completely went out of stock due to COVID and it looks like they're never going to come back anymore,” Newell added.
