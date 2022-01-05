Frustrations continue to mount over safety concerns in the classroom following the return to school after winter break in the midst of a covid-19 surge. The latest focus is the safety of masks the state gave out to some teachers over the past few days.
We brought questions to the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents about what’s led up to this point and what has to change keep students, teachers, administrators, and state officials on the same page moving forward.
“When do you pull that trigger and say to DESE…I can’t do it,” said Thomas Scott, executive director of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents.
There’s mounting frustration over testing kit trouble and staffing shortages.
“We can’t find additional staffing for a variety of different teaching positions. Substitute positions are very difficult to come by,” Scott added.
Also, a lack of remote learning options is all leading to mounting frustration, according to Scott
“Just how disruptive last week was…Having a week for superintendents, who are trying to kind of catch a breath, to have to now sort of deal with both the masks and the test kits,” Scott noted.
Scott told Western Mass News that one of his main concerns is getting more testing for students and allowing individual districts to go remote if needed.
“I think the state’s taken a hard position that at all costs, keep kids in school,” Scott explained.
We also wanted to know about the KN-95 masks distributed to teachers in recent days by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Addressing concerns raised by the Massachusetts Teachers Association, DESE reversed its stance on Wednesday morning and issued a statement confirming some of them were “non-medical”.
“I've had some conversations with the commissioner about this. I would say that it’s embarrassing,” Scott said.
State officials told Western Mass News in a statement that DESE is working with the MEMA to get an additional supply of masks for districts that want new masks.
We also wanted to know with rapidly changing CDC guidance, including isolation times trimmed in half from 10 days down to five days, can districts require a negative test for students returning to school, even though it's not required under state public health guidelines.
“I know there are some local communities, through their Department of Public Health where they’ve made some adjustments to some of the guidance that they’ve had and I think they have the right to do that,” Scott added.
There is also a school mask mandate set to expire on January 15. DESE said there is no word yet on whether that will be extended or not.
