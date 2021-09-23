SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is getting answers from the governor on the next steps for the Roderick Ireland Courthouse.
The governor made a stop in Westfield Thursday for a tree planting.
The governor said it is his goal not only to have his staff speak with those in the building but to boost transparency about any fixes that could be implemented.
The Roderick Ireland Courthouse mold problem is an ongoing issue, with a class-action lawsuit against the mass trial court being filed on behalf of those who work in the building.
The trial court has said they're trying to fix the problem, but lawyers and workers inside the courthouse say it's not clear what part of the building is being tested.
On our Western Mass News Getting Answers program, the president of the Hampden County Bar Association, Joe Pacella, said attorneys in the building are seeking more transparency from trial court, and they’ve turned their attention to the governor for help.
“I know on behalf of our over 1,000 members of the bar association, we are pleading with the governor's office to get more involved. My understanding is that DCAMM has had some involvement very recently and that has been prompted by a strong concern by the governor's office,” Pacella said.
When Governor Charlie Baker stopped by Westfield on Thursday, we asked him about how he wants to see the process become more transparent.
“I think the biggest thing that needs to happen at this point is a comprehensive review: short period of time, implemented a set of solutions that are done in a transparent way so everybody knows exactly what people are up to, and then a monitoring program going forward so the people have the ability to monitor the quality of the air in the building,” Baker explained.
Baker sent inspectors to assess the building, and he expects a report to be completed by the end of fall.
“One of the things I also wanted them to do was talk to the folks who are in the building who have been in the building,” Baker said.
“We're hoping that the governor pays close attention to this, worries about the safety of the people here,” Pacella said.
For the full interview with the attorney who is involved in the lawsuit and the president of the Hampden County Bar Association tune into Western Mass News Getting Answers this Sunday at 11:30 a.m.
